Two arrested for stealing furniture from Kaloor restaurant

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam North police on Tuesday arrested two persons who allegedly stole furniture from a restaurant in Kaloor. The accused — Raju, 48, and Benoy Joseph, 42 — were nabbed for stealing tables, chairs and refrigerators from ‘Pappadavada’. The arrest was based on a complaint lodged by hotel owner Minu Pauline.

A gang led by Raju ransacked the restaurant on October 3. They returned to Pappadavada on October 9 to steal the remaining furniture. However, a police team reached the spot and seized the items. A detailed inquiry into the incident led to the arrest of the duo. The accused were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.