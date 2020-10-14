WCC condemns AMMA secy’s remarks on actress

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) on Tuesday issued a statement condemning the remarks made by the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) secretary Edavela Babu against an actress.“We embraced the actress who was abducted. She, with her will power, is firm in her stance and is a strong figure in this fight against atrocities on women. However, AMMA secretary said she is dead. This proves how misogynistic AMMA is,” the WCC statement said.

In the media interview, he also ignored the allegations raised by WCC member Revathy Sampath against actor Sidhique for his attempt to abuse her, the statement said.“AMMA, as well as its secretary, is trying everything possible to make the association a place where gender equality will forever remain a distant dream,” WCC stated.