Corp to settle property issue with Palace Board

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the corporation facing attachment of its under-construction office building near the High Court, the civic body has taken all-out efforts to solve the crisis.In a hearing held in the court, corporation’s counsel informed that the civic body is ready for a compromise. With both sides arriving at a consensus, the court decided to hold an adalat on October 18 to end the impasse.

The Sub-Court had issued the attachment order on a petition filed by the Palace Administration Board of Tripunithura for clearing dues of Rs 3.32 crore incurred as cost of acquisition of 1.2 acres of land in 1989. In 2011, the High Court had issued an order in favour of the Palace Administration Board. However, the corporation turned a blind eye to the order. Following this, the Palace Board approached the sub-court to attach the corporation’s land to recover the compensation amount.

The land acquisition officer had fixed the land value at Rs 66,740 per are (Rs 27,009 per cent). However, a division bench of the High Court fixed the land value at Rs 1,65,550 per are (Rs 66,997 per cent) in 2011. However, the corporation ignored the order and didn’t pay any amount. Following this, the Palace Board approached the Sub-Court seeking attachment of the building to claim Rs 3.32 crore.