Flavours from around the world

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Marriott Hotel has always had the legacy of serving lip-smacking delicacies—be it Kerala or international cuisine. Joining their team of tastemakers is Chef Rounak Kinger, who is taking over as the new executive chef. Hailing from Mumbai, Rounak has been an enchanter in the kitchen for almost 13 years now. An alumnus of IHM, he has been closely associated with Taj, Shangri-La and Lower Parel, Mumbai, Waldorf Astoria Dubai and many more.

“Having worked in different places of India and the world has not only enhanced my culinary skills but given me an edge to adapt to different cultures and their palates. The city of Pune appreciates cuisines from different parts of the world and I am excited to offer unparalleled dining experiences to Kochi,” said Chef Rounak, who moved to India from Dubai to be a part of Marriott Hinjewadi Pune.

The chef was a South East Asia finalist of the San Pellegrino Young Chef challenge held in Bangkok in 2016, where he got an opportunity to work with celebrated chefs from all of South East Asia. Raunak believes in Kaizen, a Japanese philosophy that imparts the teaching of ‘continuous improvement over time’, he takes interest and uses his time to find and study new approaches and on-the-job training to keep up with the culinary world.

When free from his busy schedule, he is a philanthropist, who works passionately towards doing what he can for the hungry and poor. He loves travelling and exploring new horizons of cuisines and culture.

For potato sauce

Olive oil extra

virgin 50 g

Leeks 40 g

Onions 60 g

Potatoes 400 g

Thyme 2 g

Saffron 0.4 g

Cream 200 g

Vegetable

stock 500 g

White pepper 2 g

Salt to taste

Heat oil in a pan, add leeks, onion, garlic and thyme, then add the potato, then the vegetable stock and cream, add salt and pepper. Blend to a fine puree.

Seabass

Olive oil extra

virgin 40 g

Thyme 4 g

Seabass fish with skin 480 g

Salt, white pepper 2g

Gralic 5 g

Marinate the fish with thyme, garlic, salt and white pepper. Heat oil in the pan. Sear the fish and finish cooking in the oven.

lemon air

Vegetable

stock 400 g

Lemon zest 6 g

Lecithin 1 g

Boil the vegetable stock and keep infusion lemon peel. Before using add lecithin and whisk to form a foam.

powdered black olive

Black olives100 g

Cut olives in pieces, dry in the oven and then blend.

crispy chilli

Dried chilli 10 g

Cut in half and fry

crispy chilli

Purple potato chips:

Purple potato 200 g

Cut into slices and fry

Cherry tomato confit

200 g Cherry tomato

Garlic 1 g

Thyme 1 g

Lemon zest 2 g

Olive oil extra virgin 15 g

Salt & black pepper2 g

Icing sugar 2g

Bake at 80 ° C for about six hours, then keep in extra virgin olive oil

Ingredients to complete:

Microgreens

Assembling the plate:

For the base, pour the cream of potato, then the black tails, black olives in half, dust olives, crispy chilli, potato chips, tomato confit complete with lemon air and microgreens