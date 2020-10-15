STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Flavours from around the world

We are as excited as you are to savour new offerings from Kochi Marriott Hotel’s new Executive Chef Rounak

Published: 15th October 2020 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Marriott Hotel has always had the legacy of serving lip-smacking delicacies—be it Kerala or international cuisine. Joining their team of tastemakers is Chef Rounak Kinger, who is taking over as the new executive chef. Hailing from Mumbai, Rounak has been an enchanter in the kitchen for almost 13 years now. An alumnus of IHM, he has been closely associated with Taj, Shangri-La and Lower Parel, Mumbai, Waldorf Astoria Dubai and many more.

“Having worked in different places of India and the world has not only enhanced my culinary skills but given me an edge to adapt to different cultures and their palates. The city of Pune appreciates cuisines from different parts of the world and I am excited to offer unparalleled dining experiences to Kochi,” said Chef Rounak, who moved to India from Dubai to be a part of Marriott Hinjewadi Pune. 

The chef was a South East Asia finalist of the San Pellegrino Young Chef challenge held in Bangkok in 2016, where he got an opportunity to work with celebrated chefs from all of South East Asia. Raunak believes in Kaizen, a Japanese philosophy that imparts the teaching of ‘continuous improvement over time’, he takes interest and uses his time to find and study new approaches and on-the-job training to keep up with the culinary world. 

When free from his busy schedule, he is a philanthropist, who works passionately towards doing what he can for the hungry and poor.  He loves travelling and exploring new horizons of cuisines and culture.

For  potato sauce

Olive oil extra 
virgin  50 g 
Leeks  40 g 
Onions  60 g 
Potatoes  400 g 
Thyme  2 g 
Saffron  0.4 g 
Cream  200 g 
Vegetable  
stock  500 g 
White  pepper  2 g
Salt to taste

Heat oil in a pan,  add leeks, onion, garlic and thyme, then add the potato, then the vegetable stock and cream, add salt and pepper. Blend to a fine puree.

Seabass

Olive oil extra 
virgin  40 g 
Thyme  4 g 
Seabass fish with skin  480 g
Salt, white pepper  2g 
Gralic  5 g 
Marinate the fish with thyme, garlic, salt and white pepper. Heat oil in the pan. Sear the fish and finish cooking in the oven.

lemon air

Vegetable
stock  400 g 
Lemon zest 6 g 
Lecithin  1 g 
Boil the vegetable stock and keep infusion lemon peel. Before using add lecithin and whisk to form a foam.

powdered black olive

Black olives100 g

Cut olives in pieces, dry in the oven and then blend.

crispy chilli

Dried  chilli  10 g 
Cut in half and fry

crispy chilli

Purple potato chips:
Purple potato  200 g 
Cut into slices and fry

Cherry tomato confit

200 g  Cherry tomato 
Garlic 1 g 
Thyme 1 g
Lemon zest  2 g

Olive oil extra virgin 15 g 
Salt & black pepper2 g 
Icing sugar 2g

Bake at 80 ° C for about six hours, then keep in extra virgin olive oil
Ingredients to complete:
Microgreens
Assembling the plate:

For the base, pour the cream of potato, then the black tails, black olives in half, dust olives, crispy chilli, potato chips, tomato confit complete with lemon air and microgreens

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp