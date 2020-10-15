STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Now, whole world can see, hear them

One, two, three and in perfect synchrony the three musicians belt out hair-raising music in a studio in Kochi.

Published: 15th October 2020 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Muthu (flutist), Jaimon (tabalist), Benny (guitarist) during practise for a virtual music concert at Thammanam | A Sanesh

By Anu Kuruvilla 
Express News Service

KOCHI: One, two, three and in perfect synchrony the three musicians belt out hair-raising music in a studio in Kochi. However, there is one unique thing about the musicians that may miss the eye of the onlooker mesmerised by the their soulful tunes. All three are visually challenged. On the eve of World White Cane Day, the musicians have come together under the aegis of Society for Rehabilitation of the Visually Challenged (SRVC) to embark on a new venture.

“They are going to go virtual. To mark the day, we organise rallies, white cane walks or social events every year. However, this year we wanted to do something different. Something that would ensure these people have a means of earning a decent living,” said  M C Roy, project coordinator, SRVC. The pandemic also played a role in the genesis of the new idea. “The future is online, so it is high time musicians too take to it,” said Roy. 

According to him, another advantage of going virtual is the possibility of reaching a wider audience. “We are targetting a pan-India and global audience. At present we have selected three musicians from the Heart-to-Heart band, which completely comprises visually challenged members. There is a guitarist, a tablist and a flautist.”  The Society is hoping that online exposure would translate into more events for the visually challenged artists. “Whoever watches the programme can make requests. Also, these virtual concerts will not be ticketed. The patrons can donate whatever amount they feel like and this will go into the musicians’ kitty,” said Roy.

All the three musicians who only play instrumental music are from different parts of the state. Muthu is the flautist, Benny plays the guitar while Jaimon is the tablist. “The launch of Heart-to-Heart band in 2005 enabled visually challenged musicians to earn their livelihood respectfully. They did around 400 shows across in India and foreign countries,” added Roy.

“We then had them play at Hotel Le Meridien. The hotel management was impressed and hired them to play in the lounge during the nights. Following this, Aster Medcity too wanted to arrange a performance at the hospital,” said Roy. The trio is all excited to begin their virtual innings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp