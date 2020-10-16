1,209 test Covid positive, 719 recover in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district on Thursday reported 1,209 new Covid cases. Of the new patients, 1,130 got infected through local transmission. Two healthcare workers also tested positive for the viral contagion while the sources of infection of 55 persons remain unknown.

Multiple Covid cases were reported from Kalady, Kuvapady, Aluva, Tripunithura, Payipra, Elakunnapuzha, Edathala, Chellanam and Perumbavoor. Meanwhile, 719 people recovered from the disease. A total of 12,718 patients are currently admitted to facilities.