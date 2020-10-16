Ongoing infra projects will give Kochi a makeover, says CM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The ongoing infrastructure development projects, once completed, will change the very face of Kochi City, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday. After inaugurating the renovated Chambakkara bridge through videoconferencing, the Chief Minister said that Kochi will soon become a city with integrated mode of transport. “The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has succeeded in coming up with several new projects which are intended to provide a novel travel experience.

The best example is the Water Metro under which advanced ferries will be rolled out in Kochi backwaters. We expect the Water Metro to be completed by next year. The project will also help in the overall development of the islands in Vembanad lake,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that KMRL is preparing a master plan for facilitating non-motorised transport (NMT) along the Metro corridor. “As part of the NMT project, the public will get good quality walkways, dedicated cycle tracks and automated cycle parking lots.

The project will also ensure first and last-mile connectivity in the city. The green transport projects introduced in the city like CNG-fuelled autorickshaws, buses and taxis are getting good response,” he said.Another project in the pipeline is the rejuvenation of canals. “The Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System project being implemented by KMRL will be completed using `1,400 cr allotted by KIIFB. The preparatory work on the project, under which major canals including Edappally canal, Chilavannoor canal, Thevara-Perandoor canal, Market canal and Konthuruthy canal will be renovated and made navigable, is progressing,” added Pinarayi.

Earlier, the renovated Chambakkara bridge, situated on the Thykkoodam-Petta stretch of Kochi Metro was opened to the public. Two lanes of the bridge were opened last year. On Thursday, the other two lanes were also opened for traffic. The 245-m-long bridge was completed spending `50 crore.“This is the fourth bridge constructed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in Kochi. Moreover, once the proposed extension of Kochi Metro up to Infopark is completed, the very face of Kochi will change,” added the Chief Minister.