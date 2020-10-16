STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Ongoing infra projects will give Kochi a makeover, says CM

Master plan for facilitating non-motorised transport along Metro corridor under way

Published: 16th October 2020 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

CPM workers picketing Thrikkakara MLA P T Thomas over money laundering allegations as he arrives for the commissioning of Chambakkara bridge on Thursday along with Mayor Soumini Jain | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The ongoing infrastructure development projects, once completed, will change the very face of Kochi City, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday.    After inaugurating the renovated Chambakkara bridge through videoconferencing, the Chief Minister said that Kochi will soon become a city with integrated mode of transport. “The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has succeeded in coming up with several new projects which are intended to provide a novel travel experience.

The best example is the Water Metro under which advanced ferries will be rolled out in Kochi backwaters. We expect the Water Metro to be completed by next year. The project will also help in the overall development of the islands in Vembanad lake,” he said.

 The Chief Minister said that KMRL is preparing a master plan for facilitating non-motorised transport (NMT) along the Metro corridor. “As part of the NMT project, the public will get good quality walkways, dedicated cycle tracks and automated cycle parking lots.

The project will also ensure first and last-mile connectivity in the city. The green transport projects introduced in the city like CNG-fuelled autorickshaws, buses and taxis are getting good response,” he said.Another project in the pipeline is the rejuvenation of canals. “The Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System project being implemented by KMRL will be completed using `1,400 cr allotted by KIIFB. The preparatory work on the project, under which major canals including Edappally canal, Chilavannoor canal, Thevara-Perandoor canal, Market canal and Konthuruthy canal will be renovated and made navigable, is progressing,” added Pinarayi.

Earlier, the renovated Chambakkara bridge, situated on the Thykkoodam-Petta stretch of Kochi Metro was opened to the public. Two lanes of the bridge were opened last year. On Thursday, the other two lanes were also opened for traffic. The 245-m-long bridge was completed spending `50 crore.“This is the fourth bridge constructed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in Kochi.  Moreover, once the proposed extension of Kochi Metro up to Infopark is completed, the very face of Kochi  will change,” added the Chief Minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp