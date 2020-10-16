KOCHI: Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) is hosting Women Startup Summit 2020 aimed at encouraging women professionals to open businesses thereby augmenting an inclusive entrepreneurship ecosystem in the state. The event will be held on October 31 in association with Startup India, TiE Kerala and Indian Women Network of Confederation of Indian Industry. The theme of the summit is ‘Women and Technology’. Registrations can be made at https://startupmission.in/womensummit/, which is part of KSUM-led programmes such as She Loves Tech, Why Hack - Hackathon, WE Start Bootcamp, EDP and Investor Café.
