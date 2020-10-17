63-year-old hacked to death by son

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 63-year-old man was hacked to death allegedly by his son at Cheranelloor for consuming the liquor which the latter had bought on Thursday night. The deceased, Bharathan, 63, of Vishnupuram, Cheranelloor, was stabbed by his son Unnikrishnan, 38. According to police, Bharathan was rushed to the hospital and died on Friday. Unnikrishnan also suffered injuries and was hospitalised.

“As per preliminary probe, Bharathan and Unnikrishnan used to engage in drunken brawl daily. They were coconut climbers. On Thursday night, they started a fight after the father reportedly consumed a bottle of alcohol which the son had bought.

They attacked each other with machetes used for cutting coconuts,” said a police officer. Police have registered a murder case against Unnikrishnan. Bharathan was hacked over 39 times and a deep wound in the stomach caused the death. The son suffered a wound on his head and his condition is stable, said a senior officer with the Cheranelloor police.