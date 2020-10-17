Cops to invoke anti-goonda Act against accused in drug cases

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi city police are launching a major operation to rein in drug traffickers in the city by invoking the Kerala Anti Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) against the accused persons in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases.

Senior police officials said the drive invoking the anti-goonda Act against drug peddlers aimed at putting all those involved in drug trafficking behind bars for anywhere between six months and a year. A communique was sent from the city police commissioner’s office to all police stations in the city on Friday directing the SHOs concerned to submit a list of accused in NDPS cases against whom KAAPA should be invoked.

“Drug trafficking has witnessed a rise in the city in the last few months. Smugglers from rural areas have activated their network to supply expensive synthetic drugs like MDMA and LSD apart from hashish, brown sugar and ganja to buyers who include college and school students,” a senior police official said.

Though the city police introduced special teams under the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force and Special Operation Group led by the then DCP G Poonguzhali in January to counter drug trafficking and nabbed 180 persons, drug cartels continue to smuggle in contraband by recruiting youngsters.

‘Drug trafficking on rise’

No let-up

