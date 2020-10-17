Ernakulam reports 606 fresh Covid cases, 842 recoveries

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Friday reported 606 new Covid positive cases, 342 of them through unknown sources. Besides, 184 persons got infected through local transmission. Two police personnel are among those who tested positive. Multiple cases were reported from Mattanchery, Thrikkakara, Palluruthy, Payipra, Tripunithura, Kaloor, Fort Kochi, Edappally and Perumbavoor. Meanwhile, 842 patients recovered on the day.

TRACKER

Total confirmed cases: 32,759

Active cases: 12,323

Recoveries so far: 20,441

Deaths till date: 102

Persons at Covid care centres: 93

Under home quarantine: 27,955