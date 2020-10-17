Your guide through engineering

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Of the many changes brought in by the pandemic outbreak, online education is perhaps the one sector which has seen considerable transformation. E-learning solutions which were once considered optional have now become a fundamental necessity not only for school students but also for those opting for professional courses such as engineering. In this regard, Thiruvananthapuram-based company, Trio Edutech is making engineering classes accessible to the students in a more simpler manner through its application ‘Trio’.

Founded by three BTech graduates Muhammed Imran, Umesh D and Rohan Lukose two years ago, Trio aims to help students ace exams and graduate in their first attempt. “Being BTech graduates, we are aware of the difficulties faced by students to clear backlogs without having access to affordable tuition classes. We decided to do something about the issue. The idea for online classes for engineering students was born after consulting Umesh who is a tutor,” says Imran.

The app offers tutorials to students in their native language. “The class is divided into six modules. Students can download a module for a nominal charge. If they refer the application to their friends, they get to download one for free. We provide courses at a cost that is cheaper than tuition centres so that everyone can afford them,” says Imran. The application helps candidates to prepare for examinations and ensures easy learning.

Students have the option to select a chapter or module he or she found difficult to grasp during their regular classes at the cost of `99 without having to subscribe to the whole course at a higher price. The app launched in 2018 with just 50 users now boasts of a subscriber count of over 80,000 with the number of active users touching the 20,000 mark.

Currently, Trio Edutech is catering to Kerala Technical University (KTU) students alone. Imran says, “Our success is a result of just word-of-mouth popularity. We are getting a lot of enquiries from other states to offer modules in their native languages. By December 2020, we plan to expand and serve students of Anna University, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi Technological University with Hindi as the medium of instruction,” adds Imran.

