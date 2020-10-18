Ernakulam district reports 1,022 new COVID-19 cases

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district on Saturday reported 1,022 new Covid cases. Of the new Covid cases, 525 got infected through local transmission and 16 came from other states.According to health officials, 480 persons got infected through unknown sources. Among those who tested positive includes one health care worker. Over 550 healthcare workers so far have been tested positive for the virus.As many as 22 police personnel and eight migrant workers also tested positive for Covid. Multiple cases have been reported from various regions, including Tripunithura, Kadungalloor, Chellanam, Vengola, Payipra, Mattancherry, Palluruthy, Kizhakkambalam, Fort Kochi, Pallarimangalam and Koovapady.

The district also recorded 941 recoveries on the day. A total of 12,426 Covid patients are undergoing

treatment in the district. The district administration has decided to upgrade seven Covid First-Line Treatment Centres (CFLTCs) to Secondary Covid First-Line Treatment Centres (SCFLTCs). Presently over 16 CFLTCs are functional in the district and 1,026 patients are undergoing treatment there. Karumalloor SNGIST and Rayamangalam ILM College are the new CFLTCs that were opened in September.

Adlux Convention Centre in Angamaly is the only SCFLTC as of now and 159 patients are undergoing treatment there. “Patients with mild symptoms and require basic monitoring are admitted in SCFLTCs and therefore we will focus on identifying more SCFLTCs,” said a health official.

Cases on Saturday: 1,022

Total cases: 33,781

Active cases: 12,426

Recoveries: 21,382

Deaths: 102

Those in hosp isolation: 236

Discharged from hosp: 270

Those in Covid care centres: 89

Newly added to home quarantine: 1,908

Released from home quarantine: 1,930

Total people in home quarantine: 29,839

Calls received at call centre: 430

Calls to IMA telemedicine line: 22