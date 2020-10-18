STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Open varsity VC selection challenged by professor, head of mathematics department at Cusat

Published: 18th October 2020 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  PG Romeo, professor and head of the department of mathematics at Cusat, has moved the Kerala High Court challenging the appointment of  PM Mubarak Pasha as the first vice-chancellor of the Sree Narayana Guru Open University. He alleged that the appointment was made without a public notice, a search committee or a panel of candidates.

Romeo said the selection should be made by the proper identification of a panel of three to five names by a search committee through public notification. But these norms were not followed. The petitioner termed the selection arbitrary. Justice Devan Ramachandran has posted the case for hearing on October 27.

