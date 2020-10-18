Patchwork of roads under Corp has begun: Mayor Soumini Jain

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after the Kerala High Court made a scathing attack on the Kochi Corporation for its poor maintenance of roads, Mayor Soumini Jain said the patchwork of the roads under the Corporation has already started.

“A letter has been sent to the Minister of Public Works seeking immediate action to make the roads under the Public Works Department motorable,” the Mayor said.

“Other agencies, such as the the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), are also required to carry out the patchwork of the roads under them immediately,” she added.