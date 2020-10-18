Soldier involved in ganja smuggling racket arrested in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An Indian Army soldier, who is allegedly a key link in a racket that smuggles ganja from Kochi to Lakshadweep, was arrested on Saturday. Abdul Nasid, 29, of Thiruvathpura Veettil, Kadmat Island, Lakshadweep, was nabbed from his hideout in a TD Road lodge in the city here. Ganja worth Rs 5,000, weighing 2.35kg, was recovered from his possession.

The events that led to the arrest of Abdul Nasid unfolded after the CISF personnel seized about 1kg of ganja, packed in four parcels to send to Lakshadweep as courier, on September 19. The officials handed over the contraband to the Harbour police, who launched a probe into the matter.

“We began the investigation from the address on the parcel. We tracked the call details of the phone number mentioned on it, based on which we reached the lodge where he was hiding,” said an officer. At the lodge, the police found an identity card issued by the Indian Army, which revealed that the accused was a soldier. Abdul Nasid, who was produced before the court on Saturday, has been remanded in judicial custody.