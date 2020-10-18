STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Soldier involved in ganja smuggling racket arrested in Kochi

 An Indian Army soldier, who is allegedly a key link in a racket that smuggles ganja from Kochi to Lakshadweep, was arrested on Saturday.

Published: 18th October 2020 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs, Narcotics, Arrest

For representational purposes.(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  An Indian Army soldier, who is allegedly a key link in a racket that smuggles ganja from Kochi to Lakshadweep, was arrested on Saturday. Abdul Nasid, 29, of Thiruvathpura Veettil, Kadmat Island, Lakshadweep, was nabbed from his hideout in a TD Road lodge in the city here. Ganja worth Rs 5,000, weighing 2.35kg, was recovered from his possession.

Abdul Nasid

The events that led to the arrest of Abdul Nasid unfolded after the CISF personnel seized about 1kg of ganja, packed in four parcels to send to Lakshadweep as courier, on September 19.  The officials handed over the contraband to the Harbour police, who launched a probe into the matter. 

“We began the investigation from the address on the parcel. We tracked the call details of the phone number mentioned on it, based on which we reached the lodge where he was hiding,” said an officer.  At the lodge, the police found an identity card issued by the Indian Army, which revealed that the accused was a soldier. Abdul Nasid, who was produced before the court on Saturday, has been remanded in judicial custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Army soldier ganja smuggling racket
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp