Brain pickings

KOCHI: Award-winning screenwriter (Anwar, Chappa Kurishu, Ozhivudivasathe Kali, Charlie, Kullante Bharya) Unni R’s debut as a novelist with ‘Prathi Poovan Kozhi’ is an impeccable work of political satire, an expose of the rot in society and politics. Recently, the novel was translated into ‘The Cock is the Culprit’ by feminist historian, social researcher and teacher at the Centre for Development Studies in Kerala, J Devika. TNIE spoke to Unni R on the brilliance of his book.

How was the idea crafted? And why a satire?

Satire is the ideal form of expression during difficult times. It is seemingly uncomplicated, yet it can hide complex issues. In present times, which news do we believe? The state has acquired numerous media houses, and people have become programmed to blindly accept whatever they see on social media. Today, due to the pandemic, the state has also gained the authority to act the way it wants to, and the public remains unaware of what’s happening. The unfortunate reality is that the next breaking News will erase the last important story from our heads.

Your book ‘Prathi Poovan Kozhi’ was published in 2019. Were you apprehensive of the context or humour getting lost in translation?

J.Devika was the translator of my earlier story compilation too, called ‘One Hell Of A Lover’. She has stayed in my hometown, Kottayam, for a long period and understands the people and the unique dialect. So it was easier for her to translate my words, especially usages that are distinctive to that place.

Moreover, she has an admirable command of the language and an intuitive grasp of the intricacies of the story or the novel, which I believe are crucial for a good translator. The satire that I had woven into the original story, right from the beginning, has been successfully incorporated into The Cock is the Culprit by Devika, without losing its essence. My editor Meenakshi Thakur mentioned to me that she was smiling continuously while reading the book.

Was it a conscious decision to highlight the patriarchal fascism in the state?

Writing is a very conscious process. I don’t think anyone can write without this awareness. Each of our senses is completely involved in this activity. While writing this novel, the inclusion of patriarchal micro-fascism was not a deliberate decision on my part. It’s only natural that a novel about a society that is patriarchally fascist will contain reflections of these same elements in it.

“All human beings have an innate ability to tell a tale. Some write it down and some just tell it. Those who are writing become novelists and those who tell them are counted as liars”. If so, why choose to write this as a work of fiction?

Fiction is not only a world of truths, but it’s also one that contains many possibilities that a reader can unearth. That’s why I like creating parallel worlds with many dimensions, more than a world of truths.