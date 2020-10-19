Central team reviews Covid situation in Ernakulam district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A central health team, deployed to take stock of the Covid situation in the state, reviewed on Sunday the strategies and measures adopted by the district administration to contain the spread of the virus in Ernakulam district.

Dr Ruchi Jain, deputy director, Regional Office of Health and Family Mission (RoHFW), Thiruvananthapuram, and Dr Neeraj Kumar Gupta, respiratory medicine, Safdarjung Hospital -- part of the central team -- interacted with District Collector S Suhas. Ernakulam being a major transit point, the team focused on the strategies adopted in the district.

The Collector detailed the disease control measures -- including those adopted at airports and railway stations -- and the activities of the surveillance team, like contact tracing, identifying the source of infection, declaring a containment zone and the imposition of restrictions in containment zones. The facilities arranged and offered at Covid First Line Treatment Centres (FLTCs) and Second Line Treatment Centres (SLTCs) were topics of review.

Suhas also explained the lockdown restrictions imposed in the district and the relaxations during the unlock phases, apart from the implementation of the Vande Bharat mission and the functioning of community kitchens. The team visited the apex Covid treatment centre in the district -- PVS hospital -- along with the Angamaly Taluk Hospital, Don Bosco Boys Home, Adlux Convention Centre SLTC and the Thuravoor primary health centre. The team also reviewed the Covid patient transportation network.

Meanwhile, Ernakulam district on Sunday reported 730 new Covid cases, 486 of which resulted from local transmission. Four healthcare workers and three police personnel are among those who tested positive.

According to health officials, 226 people contracted the infection from unknown sources. Eight migrant workers also tested positive on the day even as multiple cases were reported from Thrikkakara, Perumbavoor, Fort Kochi, Tripunithura, Rayamangalam, Pallippuram, Vyttila, Mulanthuruthy and Aluva.

As many as 1,307 Covid patients recovered from the illness while 11,850 persons remain under treatment in the district.

