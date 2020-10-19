STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Cock is the Culprit: A timeless political satire

The story is set in the backdrop of an-otherwise quiet Kerala village.

Published: 19th October 2020 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 02:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  What purpose does a political satire serve? Is it to churn out political fragments for entertainment? Or is it a subtle move to highlight a specific political argument? Either way, Unni R succeeds in holding a mirror to the Indian psyche with his take, prompting readers to indulge in some serious introspection.  ‘The Cock is the Culprit’, the first novel from an established short story writer, never ceases to engage us, raising some uncomfortable yet pertinent questions about the Indian society and its recently-acquired characteristics of pseudo nationalism. The book has a liberal sprinkling of subtle hues on contemporary socio-political and religious ingredients that have mysteriously surfaced in our society in recent times. 

What could possibly go wrong by the mere crowing of a rooster at odd hours or during a so-called occasion of holiness and sanctity? Nothing? You are mistaken. It can seemingly offend the patriarchal system, the patriotic fervour practised by some and may even cast shadows of suspicions in the minds of even those apparently endowed with a sense of logical reasoning.

The story is set in the backdrop of an-otherwise quiet Kerala village. An effervescent concoction of societal components like politics, religion, caste and mob psychology in addition to fragments of hidden desires, self doubt, a bit of unconventional love and the collective consciousness of a society as a whole gradually unfolds before the reader’s eye. 

A brilliant narration, set as a tell-tale chronicled by some authentic voices in the everyday society around us, the novel portrays how imageries are created in a society and how these subsequently lead to precipitous responses that may give way to deep-rooted customs and beliefs.  

As translator J Devika, who has done an excellent job in conveying the story without losing its essence, points out in her note, this work is not only about Hindutva nationalism, it’s also about patriarchal micro-fascism that infects the social life in Kerala. If you are a reader with a political-bent, this is one book that indeed deserves the must read tag! 

brilliant reiteration
The novel was translated into ‘The Cock is the Culprit’ by feminist historian, social researcher and teacher at the Centre for Development Studies in Kerala, J Devika, who did an excellent job in retaining it humour. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
political satire
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp