Intelligent Traffic Management System in Kochi from today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The first-ever Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) will come up at Kochi from Monday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the project, which will integrate the traffic movement in the city. The ITMS, implemented by the Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) in association with Keltron, consists of two major modules. The first one is the traffic management and the second is enforcement. Under traffic management, the areas which are prone to heavy traffic congestion will be identified and signal control on these areas will be automatically regulated to smoothen the traffic. The enforcement part will take care of serious violations like breaking the traffic rules.

The Integrated Control and Command Centre (ICCC) for the traffic management is set up near the metro’s station at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kaloor. Transport Minister A K Saseendran will inaugurate the Smart control Cell of the Motor vehicle Department, which will function in the ICCC. Health Minister KK Shailaja will launch the E-Health solution project while Minister for Industries E P Jayarajan will unveil the logo of CSML during the function.