Robo parking with large capacity open at Lourdes Hospital

By Express News Service

KOCHI: New facility of Robo parking at Lourdes Hospital in Ernakulam was inaugurated by MP Hibi Eden on October 13. The hi-tech facility can accommodate over 40 cars at a time. According to Fr Shaiju Augustine Thoppil, director of Lourdes hospital, the robo parking has been built in such a way that it can be extended in future, enabling parking up to 200 cars.

As of now, the hospital has a parking facility for over 350 vehicles. “Even while the whole world is incurring financial constraints owing to Covid, Lourdes hospital has made sure to provide treatment and services at a reasonable cost to patients. It is a gesture worth applauding,” said Hibi.

Along with the inauguration of the Robo parking, the blessing ceremony of renovated MRI scan machine at Lourdes Radiology and Imaging Centre also took place. “The new MRI scan can facilitate advanced treatment for both elderly and the kids,” said Dr Anusha Varghese, head of Radiology wing.