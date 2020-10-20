STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

A humble attempt bears fruit  

Thiruvananthapuram native Binukumar K is a familiar face to many who live near the Sreekanteswaram temple.

Published: 20th October 2020 10:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Thiruvananthapuram native Binukumar K is a familiar face to many who live near the Sreekanteswaram temple. He is usually seen in the vicinity during mornings selling fresh vegetables from his farm. Binukumar left carpentry four years ago and took up agriculture to make a better living. Now, he supplies fresh vegetables to many families in the city and is determined to provide chemical-free produce to all.

A typical day for Binukumar starts early at 5.30am when he reaches the temple vicinity with his wares in his autorickshaw. He wraps up the day’s sale by 9.30am or 10am everyday. “Carpentry didn’t give me enough satisfaction. Now, I’m doing what I love and I am happy to be able to serve people. The vegetables I sell are procured from my farm and from other farmers living nearby,” says Binukumar.

Binukumar plucking fresh produce
from his farm. He supplies fresh
vegetables to families in the city 

After his morning business, he is back at his farm by noon. All the veggies are plucked and packed for the next sale by the end of the day. Binukumar cultivates in 38 cents of land he has taken on lease to grow spinach, bitter gourd, beans and ivy gourd, to name a few. 

During the lockdown, Binukumar came to the aid of the needy. “A lot of people weren’t able to get out of their homes to buy vegetables and other essentials. So I went around many residential areas to sell veggies at the doorstep. Also, there were many who contacted me and placed orders. I made sure to deliver them immediately. I am happy I could help people during the crisis,” he adds. 

It was his regular customers at Sreekanteswaram who helped Binukumar turn his humble attempt into a successful business. “Customers increased due to word of mouth publicity. I interact with them to get their feedback on the quality of vegetables. Earlier I used a scooter to transport the produce to the market. However, eight months back, I ungraded to an autorickshaw to transport  larger quantity of vegetables for sale,” says Binukumar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp