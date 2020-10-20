STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All about the tiny smiles

Anjana, a Kochi-based photographer, is setting an example for women who would like to pursue a career in photography

Published: 20th October 2020 10:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 04:07 AM

By Gayathri Krishna
Express News Service

KOCHI: Social media is loaded with posts and memes calling 2020 an unlucky year, but photographer and content creator Anjana Anna Jose has a different take on it. She gleefully mentions how this year has worked like a lucky charm for her career. Anjana, a Kochi-based photographer, is setting an example for women who would like to pursue a career in photography. She is known for her celebrity photoshoots and as the curator of ‘Heavens due by Anna’ – an Instagram page for maternity/ newborn photoshoots.

“Photography was never a childhood dream, but I always wanted to pursue a career in an art-related field. Buying a 70 D professional camera before attending a visual media course changed my perspective,” says Anjana. After dropping out from a media college in Calicut, she joined Amrita School of Arts and Science in Kochi for graduation in visual media. During her studies, Anjana joined an internship at a prominent wedding photography company in Kochi which offered her a part-time job.

“My first work was a wedding shoot in Bangalore,” she said. Anjana was never into wedding photography as she felt that she needs more time to find her niche. Eventually, she left her job and started an Instagram page where she posted a few portfolios of her friends. There have been bad times when I left the job and was unemployed for more than two years,” she said.

‘Heaven due by Anna’ gave her a chance to explore the opportunities in maternity/newborn photography. “Lisa Haydon liked my first maternity shoot which was a big achievement,” Anjana said. “I do the editing and grading too, at times even the styling and makeup. I often take references from international fashion magazines,” she added.

Patience is key
In Anjana’s experience, clients get comfortable with female photographers. The first quality you must posess as a proessional is patience, she says. “There have been times when I had to return without a single photo after a whole day shoot. Babies need to be fed frequently as it will enhance their mood and sleep. I always schedule the shoot within 15 days to 1 month of birth because it will be easy to wrap the baby accordingly,” said Anjana. Natural light is always the best choice for newborn photoshoots.

