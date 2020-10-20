City police to strengthen routine checks

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to further check robbery and bike lifting in the city, Kochi city police have decided to strengthen vehicle checks by deploying special teams. It was a routine vehicle check that helped city police hand over a motorcycle to its owner within 12 hours of it being reported stolen.

Three youths who were riding the stolen two-wheeler from Chittoor abandoned the bike and fled the scene when they spotted police. “Routine vehicle checks help us nab bike lifters and chain snatchers. We have decided to conduct special checks on two-wheeler riders to bust bike lifters. The city has been divided into 23 sectors and a senior officer has been given charge of each sector,” said Kochi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) P B Rajeev.

Another senior police officer said bike thieves with existing crime records will be monitored to track their activities. “The organised gangs are using minors and fresh faces to avoid being detected. Helmets and masks have made things easier for them,” said the officer.