Get it off  your chest

KOCHI: According to statistics, 12% of the total cancer cases being reported every year in the state are breast cancer. Kerala overshot its projection of breast cancer cases this year by almost 15 lakh. While we are busy battling the pandemic, this October, the Breast Cancer Awareness Month, has witnessed very little activity. Awareness campaigns and detection camps have taken a back seat. TNIE speaks to experts

In the last four years, Kerala has witnessed a steady rise in the number of breast cancer cases. According to statistics, the projected breast cancer cases expected at 55 women per lakh have reached 70 per lakh in 2020, calling for urgent attention.

Experts think that it’s high time the state set up measures for early detection, including availability of trained volunteers for doing breast examinations and more localised infrastructure. The pandemic outbreak has already impacted existing breast cancer patients, denying them access to treatment, surgeries and even medicines. Many put brakes on their treatment during the initial months of the lockdown too.

Getting back on track

According to Paul Augustine, professor and head of surgical oncology at RCC (Regional Cancer Centre), Thiruvananthapuram, breast cancer treatment procedures are slowly returning to normalcy now. The RCC performs 40 percent of the breast surgeries taking place in the state every year.

“More patients have started coming for consultation and surgeries now. We used to handle around 130 to 140 breast surgeries every month. During the pandemic, there was a slight decline. So there is definitely a backlog,” said the officialHe said that around 15 to 20 per cent of the patients come for resurgeries.

“Surgery is the only effective treatment for breast cancer and early detection increases the chances of cancer cure to 90 to 95 percent. Many hospitals do surgeries for detection of breast cancer, which is wrong as they are ruining the chances of completely curing the disease.

The first surgery attempt has to be perfect. They can do a needle biopsy, clinical examination etc for diagnosis,” said Paul Augustine.

He said that breast awareness cancer campaigns are the only way to increase cure rate. “We need more trained volunteers to do physical examinations. Self-breast examinations are not very effective always,” he added.