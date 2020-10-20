It’s time to think out of the box!

R K Vijayakrishnan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: These are hard and challenging times, even more so for managers in business and industry, especially for those in the HR field. The pandemic has, in a black swan-kind of sweep, turned some of their conventional thinking and trusted notions topsy turvy. Employees in the entry level have taken the worst hit. Methods such as work-from-home, which were thought of as an exception until recently, are now the need of the hour.

The practice does promote work-life balance, but has its flaws. If implemented for for too long, being away from the security of a structure and continuity can be highly disorienting and exhausting for employees. This may be especially so in India and other Asian countries, where workplace social bonding has a great impact on work culture and performance.

Teamwork is technically achievable in work from home environment, but can it make up for proximity and resultant companionship which makes work more enjoyable? Considering more basic issues from the viewpoint of managers and employees, how do we set individual and team goals, create key performance integers (KPI) in a context of all round uncertainty?

Should existing reward systems which are already a varied, complex mixture of arbitrary, collectively bargained and demand-supply based practices, go for a toss now? When survival and sustenance are primary challenges, should business and industry bother about sublime aspects of human resource development which demand more patience and empathy? These and more such deeply impacting issues need to be creatively discussed in HR related forums. Paradoxically, a random verbal survey reveals that many organisations in this part of the world have gone into a ‘thinking freeze’ on this matter.

They are waiting to ‘cross the bridge’ as it comes. Quite understandable in an ambience of massive unpredictability. But it will be perilous for organisations to stop thinking, ideation and creative action in this area. Time is ripe now for the HR profession to sit up and reframe its mindset to create a new outlook and vision that will extend well beyond the next year and into the long future, anticipating more such challenges.

The author is a corporate HR trainer & consultant. He is moderating a webinar on the topic ‘performance management amidst the pandemic’ organised by Kerala State Productivity Council on Friday. For details, call 0484-2555526/8547897526

