Kochi’s young bike thieves may take you for a ride

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As many as 50 cases of bike theft were reported in Ernakulam Rural police limits during the pandemic. Police claim minors hailing from Thrikkakara, Puthencruz and Kunnathunadu are involved in stealing and reselling two-wheelers

City and suburbs have become a soft destination for bike-lifting gangs. The startling fact being that the majority of the members are aged below 18. Posing a tough challenge to the police, these bike lifters operate in broad daylight, stealing high-end bikes in split seconds.

It was after busting a five-member gang in Kalady on October 10 that the police managed to unearth the activities of these bike thieves, who have established an inter-state network to transport the stolen bikes to other states after dismantling it in workshops that clandestinely operate.

Of the five, two were minors. During interrogation, the accused confessed to lifting high-end motorcycles. One of the minors was working as a workshop mechanic and the gang used his expertise to unlock the vehicles and get them moving. The other arrested were identified as Vijay (20), and Subin (22), both belonging to Chittoor in Palakkad, and Binto (25) of Alagappa Nagar, Thrissur.

The minors hailed from Thrikkakara and Puthencruz in Ernakulam. Police also recovered five stolen motorcycles from the gang.“The gang members have contacts in Palakkad, where the bikes are dismantled and remodelled, after which they are sold to unsuspecting customers. The minors in the gang lift the vehicles while the other members buy the stolen bikes and transport them to Palakkad,” said a police officer.

“Bike-lifting gangs run by minors are rampant in the district. They are experts at unlocking ignition switches of almost every make,” said Kalady Police Station house officer M B Latheef, who is heading the special investigation team to trace such gangs.

The preliminary probe revealed that a Palakkad-based group aided and abetted the crime, promising lucrative price. “The Palakkad gang transports the bikes to Coimbatore for remodelling. The minors spend the money they make to lead a luxurious life, involving drugs in most cases.”