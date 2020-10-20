STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi’s young bike thieves may take you for a ride

City and suburbs have become a soft destination for bike-lifting gangs.

Published: 20th October 2020 10:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: As many as 50 cases of bike theft were reported in Ernakulam Rural police limits during the pandemic. Police claim minors hailing from Thrikkakara, Puthencruz and Kunnathunadu are involved in stealing and reselling two-wheelers

City and suburbs have become a soft destination for bike-lifting gangs. The startling fact being that the majority of the members are aged below 18. Posing a tough challenge to the police, these bike lifters operate in broad daylight, stealing high-end bikes in split seconds.

 It was after busting a five-member gang in Kalady on October 10 that the police managed to unearth the activities of these bike thieves, who have established an inter-state network to transport the stolen bikes to other states after dismantling it in workshops that clandestinely operate.

Of the five, two were minors. During interrogation, the accused confessed to lifting high-end motorcycles. One of the minors was working as a workshop mechanic and the gang used his expertise to unlock the vehicles and get them moving. The other arrested were identified as Vijay (20), and Subin (22), both belonging to Chittoor in Palakkad, and Binto (25) of Alagappa Nagar, Thrissur.

The minors hailed from Thrikkakara and Puthencruz in Ernakulam. Police also recovered five stolen motorcycles from the gang.“The gang members have contacts in Palakkad, where the bikes are dismantled and remodelled, after which they are sold to unsuspecting customers.  The minors in the gang lift the vehicles while the other members buy the stolen bikes and transport them to Palakkad,” said a police officer.

“Bike-lifting gangs run by minors are rampant in the district. They are experts at unlocking ignition switches of almost every make,” said Kalady Police Station house officer M B Latheef, who is heading the special investigation team to trace such gangs.

The preliminary probe revealed that a Palakkad-based group aided and abetted the crime, promising lucrative  price. “The Palakkad gang transports the bikes to Coimbatore for remodelling. The minors spend the money they make to lead a luxurious life, involving drugs in most cases.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp