Old Metro fares to be in effect from today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has revised the fare structure by bringing back the old rates. The revised fares will come into effect from Tuesday.Kochi Metro has also brought back the Kochi1 card offers. The Kochi 1 card customers will get a discount of 20 per cent on every ride. Kochi1 card users can now enjoy monthly and bi-monthly trip passes also.

Kochi1 card customers will get an offer of a 33 per cent discount for a pass for 60 days while a 25 per cent discount for a monthly pass (30 days).The revision will also apply for the weekday pass and weekend pass, according to an official statement issued by KMRL here on Monday. Kochi Metro revised the rates after it resumed the operations on September 7.

New rates

Slabs: H10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60

Weekday pass: H125

Weekend pass: H250