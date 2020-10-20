Seamless, integrated mobility to be reality in city soon, says CM  Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Seamless mobility by integrating various modes of transport will soon become a reality in Kochi, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday. After inaugurating the first-ever intelligent traffic management system (ITMS) in the city throughvideo conference, Pinarayi said this is the first step towards this goal.As part of ITMS, Kochi will have vehicle-activated automated signal system, pelican signal which will help pedestrians cross roads, traffic area management in three modes, surveillance cameras, preventing vehicles breaking traffic rules, new signage boards, information boards on traffic issues and a command and control centre to coordinate traffic.

The automated signals will help in controlling traffic signals as per the traffic congestion of the places. Special focus will be given to lanes with fewer vehicles and those with more number of vehicles. The signal time will be adjusted with the help of a radar system. The automated signals have been installed at 21 spots in and around the city. A total of 35 modern cameras have also been installed at various spots. These cameras will capture good and sharp images even during heavy rain or adverse weather conditions.The central control system at the control centre located at Revenue Centre will coordinate the activities. The project under Cochin smart City Mission Ltd is being implemented by Keltron spending `27 crore.

Central system at GH

Meanwhile, Health Minister K K Shailaja inaugurated the centralised healthcare system which was introduced at Ernakulam General Hospital (GH). The E-Health programme will help accident victims get speedy treatment.Transport Minister A K Saseendran inaugurated the Motor Vehicle Department cell which was opened at the integrated command centre.

The MVD cell will also look after the traffic management once the Metropolitan Authority is formed for the Greater Cochin area. The cell will initiate legal proceedings against violators through E-challan system. The minister said proper awareness should be imparted on the necessity to stick to traffic rules.Earlier, Mayor Soumini Jain unveiled the logo and official video of Cochin Smart City Mission Ltd.