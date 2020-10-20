Tales in gold

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While India has a dedicated connection to jewellery that goes back centuries, today’s connoisseurs have created a distinct fondness for sarees imbibed with metallic threads and motifs, which also speak for the community behind the loom. The luxury handmade textile brand based in Kolkata will be displaying their single edition comprising selective zari sarees until November 1.

Till almost a century ago, the finest handloom drapes were created with pure metallic yarn made of gold and silver. Swati Agarwal and Sunaina Jalan have been working with master weavers to reintroduce pure zari with classic design in Benaras. “The zari has a base of 98.5 per cent silver and is plated with 24-carat gold, which is then woven on looms in an ingenious process. The intrinsic value of the limited edition makes it cherishable and almost a legacy which you own and enjoy, and pass it on to your descendants. This is Swati & Sunaina’s maiden trunk show in Kochi,” says Archana Nandal, curator and founder of Cult Modern.

On choosing Cult Modern as the perfect avenue, Archana stresses that the brand philosophies are similar to that of the fashion house. “It abides by our design principle and guiding language. Swati & Sunaina blends into the same design ground,” she says.While the pandemic has played spoilsport to such exhibitions, Archana feels that the show must go on.

“We’ve been locked indoors for months now and as consumers, we would want to reclaim our lives back. Such quality, small events are the perfect way to return to normalcy. Also, we’ll be exhibiting the limited collection for 10 days which gives adequate time and space to each customer to engage. The range has prized pieces adept for brides and textile connoisseurs, a perfect collectible representative of a luxurious experience in the tradition of Indian textiles,” she adds. At Cult Modern, Fort Kochi Priced Rs 1.6 lakh and above