STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Tales in gold

Till almost a century ago, the finest handloom drapes were created with pure metallic yarn made of gold and silver.

Published: 20th October 2020 10:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While India has a dedicated connection to jewellery that goes back centuries, today’s connoisseurs have created a distinct fondness for sarees imbibed with metallic threads and motifs, which also speak for the community behind the loom. The luxury handmade textile brand based in Kolkata will be displaying their single edition comprising selective zari sarees until November 1. 

Till almost a century ago, the finest handloom drapes were created with pure metallic yarn made of gold and silver. Swati Agarwal and Sunaina Jalan have been working with master weavers to reintroduce pure zari with classic design in Benaras. “The zari has a base of 98.5 per cent silver and is plated with 24-carat gold, which is then woven on looms in an ingenious process. The intrinsic value of the limited edition makes it cherishable and almost a legacy which you own and enjoy, and pass it on to your descendants. This is Swati & Sunaina’s maiden trunk show in Kochi,” says Archana Nandal, curator and founder of Cult Modern.

On choosing Cult Modern as the perfect avenue, Archana stresses that the brand philosophies are similar to that of the fashion house. “It abides by our design principle and guiding language. Swati & Sunaina blends into the same design ground,” she says.While the pandemic has played spoilsport to such exhibitions, Archana feels that the show must go on.

“We’ve been locked indoors for months now and as consumers, we would want to reclaim our lives back. Such quality, small events are the perfect way to return to normalcy. Also, we’ll be exhibiting the limited collection for 10 days which gives adequate time and space to each customer to engage. The range has prized pieces adept for brides and textile connoisseurs, a perfect collectible representative of a luxurious experience in the tradition of Indian textiles,” she adds. At Cult Modern, Fort Kochi Priced Rs 1.6 lakh and above

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp