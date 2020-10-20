STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Wear your expressions

Kochi-based designer Sharmila Nair’s latest fashion art installation named ‘The Almirah’, is in accordance with a woman’s many emotions

Published: 20th October 2020 10:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: For a long time, outfit choices have been a form of self-expression. While clothing can be used to control and mask emotions, they can also instantly elevate one’s state of mind. Keeping this in mind, Kochi-based designer and founder of Red Lotus, an online store, Sharmila Nair juxtaposed art, emotions and her latest collection depicting a woman’s state of mind during the pandemic.

And what better way to showcase your garments than to display them through an installation invoking instant connection. Titled ‘The Almirah’, the campaign goes beyond clothes; an expressive woman in a saree is seemingly trapped in a cupboard. The fashion-art installation intends to highlight the secrets, desires and hopes of women locked away in an ‘almirah’.

“The pandemic played spoilsport to my plans of launching a saree collection. They remained in my almirah for months. The frustration I felt that very moment made me realise the emotions women across the world faced during the pandemic.

That’s when the idea of a woman inside the almirah occurred and I considered making it a piece of art,” says Sharmila, who had earlier spearheaded a successful campaign for LGBTQ rights and a social media hashtag  #shadesofblack using faith and clothes as a medium to portray women. The project displays eight emotions, including happiness, sensuousness, thoughtfulness, trapped, anger, frustration, sadness and power.

A multi-disciplinary project
While Ramya Suvi, a trained Indian classical dancer, donned the role of the woman inside the almirah, photographer Ratheesh Ravindran captured the installation in its element. “The project consists of photography, videography, fashion, solo performance, structural design and poetry. We wanted each emotion expressed to compliment the colours used in the frame. Refraining from the colour theory associated with psychology gave us more freedom to experiment,” Ratheesh says. You can view ‘The Almirah’ @redlotus004 on Instagram.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp