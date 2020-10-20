Wear your expressions

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For a long time, outfit choices have been a form of self-expression. While clothing can be used to control and mask emotions, they can also instantly elevate one’s state of mind. Keeping this in mind, Kochi-based designer and founder of Red Lotus, an online store, Sharmila Nair juxtaposed art, emotions and her latest collection depicting a woman’s state of mind during the pandemic.

And what better way to showcase your garments than to display them through an installation invoking instant connection. Titled ‘The Almirah’, the campaign goes beyond clothes; an expressive woman in a saree is seemingly trapped in a cupboard. The fashion-art installation intends to highlight the secrets, desires and hopes of women locked away in an ‘almirah’.

“The pandemic played spoilsport to my plans of launching a saree collection. They remained in my almirah for months. The frustration I felt that very moment made me realise the emotions women across the world faced during the pandemic.

That’s when the idea of a woman inside the almirah occurred and I considered making it a piece of art,” says Sharmila, who had earlier spearheaded a successful campaign for LGBTQ rights and a social media hashtag #shadesofblack using faith and clothes as a medium to portray women. The project displays eight emotions, including happiness, sensuousness, thoughtfulness, trapped, anger, frustration, sadness and power.

A multi-disciplinary project

While Ramya Suvi, a trained Indian classical dancer, donned the role of the woman inside the almirah, photographer Ratheesh Ravindran captured the installation in its element. “The project consists of photography, videography, fashion, solo performance, structural design and poetry. We wanted each emotion expressed to compliment the colours used in the frame. Refraining from the colour theory associated with psychology gave us more freedom to experiment,” Ratheesh says. You can view ‘The Almirah’ @redlotus004 on Instagram.