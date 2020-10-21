644 fresh Covid cases in Ernakulam, 974 recover

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Covid positive cases in the district continued to remain on the higher side with 644 new cases, 438 of them through local transmission, being reported on Tuesday. Twelve returnees, including both expats and those from other states, and four health workers figured in the day’s tally, with the sources of infection remaining unknown in 190 cases.

Also on the day, the district recorded 974 recoveries which took the total number of recoveries to 24,641. In all, 11,142 people are under treatment in the district. As many as 35,753 people have tested positive in the district so far. The health authorities on Tuesday sent 3,437 samples for testing .