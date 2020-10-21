‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Are you getting offers from banks for quick loans at cheap interest rates? Beware, online fraudsters are out attempting to swindle money from your bank accounts. The Ernakulam Rural police have come up with a warning to prevent online frauds.According to the police, online fraudsters are using WhatsApp, Gmail and social media accounts to dupe people.

“Offering loans is one of the most common online frauds during the Covid era. Groups that you have never met in person are offering huge amounts as loans. If you contact such groups through WhatsApp or email, they will ask for an ID card and photos to check eligibility. You will then receive a message asking you to pay a processing fee as you are eligible for the loan.

Once the payment is made, you will receive a congratulatory message saying that the loan is approved. Their method is to swindle a large amount of money step by step after citing every criterion to receive a loan,” said Karthik K, District Police chief (Rural).