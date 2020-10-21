STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Overseas wicket

Thalassery native Sabin Sundar, who was active in South Indian cricket in the 90s is now one of the zonal selectors for USA Cricket in Washington DC

Published: 21st October 2020 10:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 02:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: The gentleman’s game is quite popular now in the west, played predominantly by people from Asian subcontinent settled in the US. There are now plans to turn the USA Cricket team into a competitive team. To identify talents who will spice up the game, the USA Cricket created six new zonal panels recently. Thalassery native Sabin Sundar is one of the zonal selectors from Washington DC, which falls under the Mid-Atlantic zone.

abin represented the Kerala Ranji cricket team for the 1995-96 season and played two tests. He has also been a member of the Under-19 Board President’s XI that faced the England cricket team. Sabin has been playing in the Washington Cricket League (WCL) for the past 20 years. “Here, tournaments are held across three leagues and the players for Under-19 and Under-16 cricket teams are selected based on their performance in the league. Many are unaware of the selection process and USA Cricket wants to have a fair system in place to select players,” says Sabin.

He adds that USA Cricket is functioning very actively to build a team and to get permanently inducted into the International Cricket Council (ICC) by 2030. “Many schools have introduced cricket now. The game is now actively being played by many from the Asian subcontinent and they might be the first to play for the US team,” he adds. 

Sabin did his schooling in Christ Nagar English Higher Secondary School and completed Electrical Engineering from the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram. He played with Rahul Dravid, V V S Laxman, and Vijay Bharadwaj in Under-17 and Under-19 zonal cricket tournaments. “I moved to work in IT in the late 90s as I was sure I wouldn’t make it to Ranji Trophy or other major tournaments,” he quips.

He affirms that tournaments like the Indian Premier League have a great influence on people who love cricket in the US. According to him, T20 format has popularised cricket in many parts of the world. “It throws a different challenge to the players. Bowlers are relieved that they have to bowl only four overs. But the batsmen are under severe pressure to perform,” says Sabin.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp