Rakayet wins Greenstorm photography contest

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Rakayet Ul Karim Nakim, a native of Chittagong, Bangladesh, has won the 12th edition of the Greenstorm International Nature Photography Contest conducted in association with UNEP in connection with the World Environment Day. Mohamed Noufal from Sharjah, UAE, and Kartikeya Grover from Ghaziabad, India, bagged the second and third prizes, respectively.

The photographs of Vladlena Lapshina from Russia, Abdul Momin from Bangladesh and Sreedharan Wadakkanchery from Kerala have bagged the consolation prizes. The annual contest is organised by Kochi-based Greenstorm Foundation, a not-for-profit trust promoted by Organic BPS , India’s first purpose-branding company. Rakayet Ul Karim Rakim won the first prize for his capture of a butterfly poised on a cactus, ready for flight. Mohamed Noufal won the second prize for his click of an Arab crossing the desert with his camel.

