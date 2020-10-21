STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Taste of the North  

Those who have lived in the Hindi heartland of the country can vouch for the appeal of the sweet and savoury treats the bustling streets of North India have to offer.

Published: 21st October 2020 10:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 02:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

Le Meridien Kochi is all too happy to satiate your chaat cravings and more with its weekend food fest Streetfood Saturdays. And fret not, the hotel has taken care of all necessary Covid-19 protocol from open-air buffet to frequent sanitising and spaciously set seating. 

For starters
The starter spread promises to bring you the best of Delhi’s mouth watering fares. The live chaat counter can whip up everything from the quintessential pani puri and papri chat to dahi bhalla. But the real winners are the samosa ragda and aloo tikki chaat. The blend of tangy and spicy sauces wonderfully complement the flaky samosa pastry and the hearty filling inside. The aloo tikki is fried to perfection for a crispy outer layer that melts in the mouth as it mixes with the gooey mash inside.

Mocktail detour
Before you move towards main course dishes, stop at the beverage counter to sample the hotel’s trademark pan mocktail. The beguiling drink looks like a standard mint mojito but the distinct flavour of sweet pan hits all the right notes on your palette. 

Meat your main
Then come the grills, kebabs and tandoors in your choice of meat. The options are exhaustive but do give the juicy grilled beef a try. The hard-to-stop-at-one-bite fish tikki is another preparation from the section that won’t disappoint. 

By the time you get to the ‘true’ main course, you are probably already too full but when the chef recommends Alleppey fish curry with piping hot steamed rice how can you refuse? Venture out of Kerala in your culinary escapade and Murshidabadi chicken biryani is another gem you will discover. Cooked in mustard oil and topped with a generous layer of fried onion and slices of boiled eggs, the long rice grains are mildly flavoured while the meat tears off the bone at the slightest touch.

Sweet with approval
For most Indians, the only way to end a satisfying feast is with a generous serving of gulab jamun. What you get at Le Meridien is an enhanced version of the ubiquitously loved dessert. The pistachio kala jamun glides down your throat before your tongue can register the sweetness of the sugar syrup and the distinct nutty flavour of pistachio. As you finish up, look past the tables into the night which matches the dark dessert in your bowl and you will realise what a happy ending the meal has been to your week.

Must haves Pan mocktail, Samosa ragda, Aloo tikki chaat, Murshidabadi chicken biryani, Pistachio kala jamun

At Le Meridian, Nettoor, Maradu, Every Saturday Rs 1,275 per person Call: 9895765664

