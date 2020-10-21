Your wall for all

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Picture a public space with a wall portraying a narrative tailored to the city, which eventually becomes a landmark. #DonateAWall has made its mark across four to five states in the country so far. It’s next destination? God’s own country!

For Delhi-based non-profit St+art India Foundation, art is a democratic medium. And the right way to say this is depicting the stories of local communities on walls by reclaiming public spaces and making them accessible to all. The #DonateAWall project by Asian Paints and St+art India Foundation urges city dwellers to send in pictures of walls in their community, public spaces and even homes. Enlisted and ‘donated’ walls are then beautified and painted free of cost by Asian Paints.

While a Forest School in Assam was filled with portraits of the wild to convey the importance of wildlife conservation, a wall in Kolkata illustrated the city’s love for sports. A societal wall in Delhi NCR was an ode to community living whereas #DonateAWall sought to celebrate the heroes behind our source of food farmers in Lucknow, which also showcased the state’s contribution to India’s sugarcane production. These rich visuals and bright aesthetics were brought to life with permission from the state governments and departments concerned.

The project is far from the historical essence of street art and graffiti, which was always equated to vandalism. A case in point would be a mural of Mahatma Gandhi by German artist Hendrik Beikirch and Indian artist Anpu, distinct from #DonateAWall, on the Delhi Police Headquarters. For St+art, that marked the first engagement with the government.

Art for all

While the foundation has played an extraordinary role in creating canvases in cities, it has also been credited with creating India’s first open-air public art district - Lodhi Art District, Delhi in 2015. From then on, Maqta art district in Hyderabad, Mahim(e) art district in Mumbai, Panjim art district in Goa, Kannagi art district in Chennai and Ukkadam art district in Coimbatore have been splashed with art, initiating conversations between artists and communities.

“The art districts have made locals proud of art. It plays an enormous role in the visual revolution. Artists who we employ understand the community and incorporate a common vision. They’re chosen depending on their style and narrative which fits in with the community,” says Arjun.

How can you participate

Keralites can register on www.donateawall.com and post with pictures of their exteriors and their inspiration to donate a wall. “Walls are selected based on feasibility, the impact of it and the artwork on the surrounding space and how it elevates the area. St+art Foundation revitalises spaces and augments a different kind of energy, rooted in social activism. The local community is invested in our project; we tell their tales, increasing and highlighting their involvement in the urban fabric of the society,” said Arjun Bahl, co-founder of the foundation.