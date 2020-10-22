Thevara’s decades-old drinking water woes resolved finally

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Drinking water scarcity faced by city residents will soon become a thing of the past as the corporation on Wednesday completed the construction of the first overhead water tank at Thevara. The 10 lakh litre tank set up under the AMRUT project is meant to bring a lasting solution to the drinking water scarcity encountered by Thevara and Konthuruthy residents for over two decades. The tank which cost `3.88 crore was completed within 19 months.

With the implementation of the project, the residents need not have to wait for drinking water from the Aluva pump house as it can be sourced from Maradu. As per the plan, as many as five overhead water tanks and one underground water tank are being built at an estimated cost of `114 crore under the AMRUT scheme. Besides Thevara, Edakochi, Karuvelippady, Kaloor, Pachalam and Kunnumpuram are the areas where the project had kick-started last year.

“ With the commissioning of the other five projects, there will no longer be any drinking water scarcity. Providing drinking water through tanker lorries is a temporary solution. We are close to finding a solution to the decades-old issue encountered by Kochiites. Water scarcity of Thevara residents has been completely resolved with the commissioning of the new tank,” said Mayor Soumini Jain while inaugurating the project.