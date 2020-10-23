STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Aesthetic touch

Thrissur-based artist Jeena Niaz highlights and dramatises the mundane and insignificant; everything she experiments with, from newspapers and buttons to driftwood, turns into gold.

Published: 23rd October 2020 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Jeena with her portrait of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Jeena with her portrait of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: Thrissur-based artist Jeena Niaz highlights and dramatises the mundane and insignificant; everything she experiments with, from newspapers and buttons to driftwood, turns into gold. This Midas touch of hers won her two records -- India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records -- for her artwork during the lockdown. 

Jeena with her portrait of Chief Minister
Pinarayi Vijayan

Jeena had created a 24-square feet newspaper collage portrait of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and a timeline reel on the pandemic history with chart paper. The latter is 50.5 metres long and one foot wide.

“For my reel, I used news reports, statistics and pictures on Covid-19 published on Malayalam, Hindi and English newspapers dated from March to June. It took nearly 12 days to complete the artwork,” says Jeena, a mathematics teacher.

 Jeena didn’t stop at it. Using 19,278 coloured buttons, she made a 6x4 feet portrait of Malayalam film director Sathyan Anthikkad which was gifted to him at his residence.

“While I started the portrait before the lockdown, I ran out of buttons and couldn’t buy the same. Work was resumed once the buttons were readily available. I have also employed the use of beads for his facial features. The work was completed in six days,” she explains. Check out her artwork on her Instagram and Facebook page ‘Art of Jeena’.

Starting at the top
Residing in Bahrain, Jeena has painted portraits of public personalities including former president APJ Abdul Kalam, author MT Vasudevan, lyricist Sreekumaran Thampi and actor KPAC Lalitha, which were presented to them in person. While she works with oil and water mediums, it is her intrigue for art which made her explore further. Jeena’s former works have also made it to exhibitions. ‘It’s Raining’ comprising 34 artworks themed on rain was held at Kerala Museum, Kochi, in 2019. Proceeds were donated to flood victims.

Aiming for the moon 
Even as she works on another unique medium to gain a place amid the Guinness Book of World Records, Jeena has been teaching aspiring artists to work with different mediums on her YouTube channel ‘Art of Jeena’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aesthetic Jeena Niaz
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp