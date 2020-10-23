Doctor wins support too despite criticism from several quarters

Anuja Susan Varghese By

KOCHI: Dr Najma Salim believed she had to tell the truth. The doctor with the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, who vouched for a nurse’s claim of lapses at the hospital and stood her ground despite coming under pressure, is facing the consequences of taking a bold stance. She has been attacked on social media, with some even questioning her credibility and raising slanderous allegations against her. But her courage to speak out has also won her respect, with many supporting her vociferously.

The voice message of the hospital’s nursing officer, Jalaja Devi, triggered the fire and Dr Najma stood up for truth even when she knew it was against the entire system.“I know my future is at stake. I don’t know what will happen when I go back to duty. But I stand by what I said and these are instances which I witnessed,” she had said.Several trolls questioning her credibility as a doctor are being circulated on the social media.

“There are a thousand examples of Najma that proves her credibility and dedication,” say her colleagues. Dr Jayasoorya K, a friend and her senior at the Ernakulam MCH, said in a Facebook post on Thursday: “One should enquire with the inmates of the Karunya Old Age Home about Najma to clear the air about her selflessness and dedication.

Her efforts to take the drug bank, which is today being relied upon by so many patients, forward is indeed commendable. Please inquire about her work before questioning her competence as a doctor.”

Later, he told TNIE, “Let the truth, whatever it is, come out during the investigation. All of us who hold the medical college close to our hearts want just that.”“Some people called it a political stunt. She never intended any of it. She simply stood for truth,” said another colleague, who did not want to be named.Dr Sanil Kumar, member of the V R Krishna Iyer Movement, said a fair and comprehensive investigation is needed to bring out the truth.

