STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Doctor wins support too despite criticism from several quarters

 Dr Najma Salim believed she had to tell the truth.

Published: 23rd October 2020 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

BJP workers stage a protest with coffin in front of Ernakulam MCH on Tuesday against alleged medical negligence at the MCH  | A Sanesh

BJP workers stage a protest with coffin in front of Ernakulam MCH on Tuesday against alleged medical negligence at the MCH  | A Sanesh

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Dr Najma Salim believed she had to tell the truth. The doctor with the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, who vouched for a nurse’s claim of lapses at the hospital and stood her ground despite coming under pressure, is facing the consequences of taking a bold stance. She has been attacked on social media, with some even questioning her credibility and raising slanderous allegations against her. But her courage to speak out has also won her respect, with many supporting her vociferously.

The voice message of the hospital’s nursing officer, Jalaja Devi, triggered the fire and Dr Najma stood up for truth even when she knew it was against the entire system.“I know my future is at stake. I don’t know what will happen when I go back to duty. But I stand by what I said and these are instances which I witnessed,” she had said.Several trolls questioning her credibility as a doctor are being circulated on the social media.

BJP workers stage a protest with coffin
in front of Ernakulam MCH on Tuesday
against alleged medical negligence at the
MCH  | A Sanesh

“There are a thousand examples of Najma that proves her credibility and dedication,” say her colleagues. Dr Jayasoorya K, a friend and her senior at the Ernakulam MCH, said in a Facebook post on Thursday: “One should enquire with the inmates of the Karunya Old Age Home about Najma to clear the air about her selflessness and dedication.

Her efforts to take the drug bank, which is today being relied upon by so many patients, forward is indeed commendable. Please inquire about her work before questioning her competence as a doctor.” 

Later, he told TNIE, “Let the truth, whatever it is, come out during the investigation. All of us who hold the medical college close to our hearts want just that.”“Some people called it a political stunt. She never intended any of it. She simply stood for truth,” said another colleague, who did not want to be named.Dr Sanil Kumar, member of the V R Krishna Iyer Movement, said a fair and comprehensive investigation is needed to bring out the truth.

In context
The doctor with the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, who vouched for a nurse’s claim of lapses at the hospital, is facing the consequences of taking a bold stance

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 Dr Najma Salim Government Medical College Hospital
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp