Pricey onion to make you cry

Those of us struggling from the financial setback brought about by the pandemic will now have to swear not to use onions again!

Published: 23rd October 2020 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Onions

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though vegetable prices are generally on the rise, onions and shallots are leading the bandwagon. The price of big onion and shallot, which are inevitable ingredients in most south Indian dishes, has crossed Rs 100 and Rs 130 per kilogram respectively. Though hotels are not purchasing onions in bulk as they used to during pre-Covid days, traders in Ernakulam market feel there will be a huge shortage in the coming days.

The traders blame the Andhra floods and the limited supply from Pune— two major suppliers of onions that bless kitchens in Kerala. “On market days, we used to receive four loads of onions in Ernakulam. However, the supply was reduced to two loads on alternate days due to the shortage,” said Ernakulam Market Stall Owners’ president KK Ashraf. Monday, Wednesday and Friday are considered the market days in Ernakulam. 

He said the onion from Maharashtra has a huge demand in Kerala. “The suppliers from Pune said they are unable to send adequate quantities to Kerala as the production of commodities is lower this season. They said it was due to the transporting curbs and low demand from hotels, which are helping them send at least this much every week. The shortage is expected to continue unless the Government finds some ways to bridge the demand-supply gap,” he said.

Touch-me-not veggies
Among vegetables, it is carrot and beetroot that have seen an increase in prices. 
Beetroot, which was sold at L30 per kg at the end of September, is now priced L50 per kg in the wholesale mart. 
The price of carrot meanwhile has nearly doubled in the wholesale market, from L40 - L75. In the retail market, carrots were being sold for L90 per kg on Thursday.
Peeling costly!
Wholesale price of big onion on Thursday - L85 - L95 
Retail price of big onion today - L90 - L100 per kg
Retail price of shallots today - L120 - L130 per kg
Price of a big onion end of September L40 – L45 per Kg
Price of shallots at the end of september - L68 per kg.
 

