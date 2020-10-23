St Xavier’s college receives mark of recognition

By Express News Service

KOCHI: St Xavier’s College for Women, Aluva, has received a mark of recognition for its efforts towards achieving innovation and entrepreneurship. As part of the Institution’s Innovation Council’s annual national ranking for the high performing institutions in the field of innovation and entrepreneurship, St Xavier’s recently received a five-star rating.

“It was the only arts and science college from Kerala to be among the 125 from all over the country to make it to the list. The ranking was declared by Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank,” said Sr Geege Joanamma Xavier, principal.

According to her, the Institution’s Innovation Council of St Xavier’s College for Women, Aluva, was established in 2019 under the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the All India Council for Technical Education to promote and advance innovative practices among higher educational institutions. The Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell fosters innovation in higher education institutions.