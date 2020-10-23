The way the drug flows

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The pandemic may have halted many useful activities in the city and across the state, but the influx of drugs, from ganja to synthetic ones like MDMA and LSD, doesn’t seem to have been affected. A probe conducted by city police, after MDMA worth C1 lakh was seized from a rented house in Edappally in March, found that more youngsters are getting into the trade of these hallucinogens

illus: express

An analysis of the seizures made by the Excise department in 2020 (between January and August) revealed that MDMA and LSD figure top in the seizure list almost every month. “We have strengthened our surveillance system to bust the activities of drug rackets that smuggle synthetic drugs from other states,” said Excise Commissioner S Aananthakrishnan.

A 2019 report on magnitude of substance use in India by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said that use of hallucinogens was high among Malayalis. “About 0.03% of Indians (about 3.4 lakh individuals) need help with harmful or dependent use of hallucinogens. States with sizable numbers of hallucinogen users are Maharashtra (six lakh), Telangana (two lakh), Kerala (one lakh) and Delhi (63,000),” the report said.

“It is the young crowd that mostly gets into compulsive usage of synthetic drugs. Teenagers, mostly those in colleges, are addicted to these kinds of drugs,” said a senior police officer. He added that the rackets promise lucrative offers to the youngsters and convince them to carry small quantities of LSD and MDMA weighing between 5gm and 10gm. “These rackets make these youngsters handle small quantities convincing that these packages are easy to conceal and hard for the agencies to find it,” the officer added.

Nipping supply in the bud

The State Excise Enforcement Squad (SEES) was formed by the excise minister to curb the influx of drugs from other states to Kerala. According to SEES officials, ganja farming is very active on the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border, and states like Jharkhand and West Bengal. Excise officials are now working to destroy the sources. “Large ganja seizures will reveal the kingpins behind the operations. If 500kg of ganja is seized, we will be able to track down up to 100 drug suppliers, and help stop the distribution. De-addiction centres have also been opened by the government,” adds the SEES official.

However, he adds that despite many efforts to intercept carrier vehicles based on the information they get, some peddlers are clever enough to evade them. “For instance, there is no ganja farming in Karnataka. But the ganja from Andhra Pradesh may be transported to Bengaluru and then to Kerala via Mysuru. So, we won’t trace vehicles coming in from Bengaluru, and instead will have our eyes on those from Andhra Pradesh,” the official added.

LIFE-LONG EFFECTS

The effects of synthetic drugs are deadly, sometimes even violent. The high comes on fast and strong, but can have side-effects like paranoia, extreme anxiety, hallucinations, seizures, aggression, suicidal or homicidal behaviour.

high states

