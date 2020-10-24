STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of COVID-19: Kerala doctors

Many private hospitals have taken cue and already started post-Covid clinics.

Published: 24th October 2020 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 01:23 PM

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI:  As the Covid pandemic continues to steadily spread in the state, the need for clinics exclusively meant to address health issues among those with post-Covid complications is being increasingly emphasised.

Many private hospitals have taken the cue and have already started post-Covid clinics.

Doctors say that over 20 patients report to hospitals with post-Covid symptoms every week in Ernakulam alone. Lately, almost all post-Covid clinics have been receiving three to four patients each per week.

According to doctors, the most common post-Covid complications include breathing difficulty, trauma, cough and fatigue. Age and comorbidities are crucial factors that decide the severity of such complications, they say. 

“From September end, we have been receiving many patients who have recovered from Covid, but are exhibiting serious symptoms including breathing distress and even cardiac issues. Many of them are between the ages of 30 and 40 years. There are some patients over the age of 40 years as well,” said Dr Pravin Valsalan, consultant pulmonologist at Aster Medcity, Kochi.

If not addressed properly, these post-Covid complications can even prove fatal, say doctors.

“Symptomatic Covid patients must be very careful post-recovery. In the case of patients who had suffered pneumonia, severe post-Covid symptoms can persist for up to seven months after testing negative for the virus. Sometimes, even those patients who were asymptomatic develop symptoms of post-Covid complications, including joint pain and breathing difficulty,” said Dr Pravin. 

“When we study the trend of fatalities among Covid patients all over the world, we can observe that those with pre-existing comorbidities have been the worst affected. Most of those who succumbed to the virus in the state were either diabetic or had blood pressure issues or cardiac complications. Some were cancer patients,” said Dr Monu Varghese based in Kochi.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had also pointed out that the rise of post-Covid symptoms among survivors is a cause for serious concern, and that clinics would be set up in both public and private sectors for their treatment. 

“My mother, who is 62, had only symptoms of fever prior to testing positive for the virus. She was stricken with fear when she was diagnosed with the disease and was greatly relieved when  her test results came negative two weeks back. Now, she is complaining of general weakness and slight breathing difficulty. We are planning to consult one of the post-Covid clinics nearby,” said Vineeth A, a resident of Cheranalloor.

Age and comorbidities are crucial factors that decide the severity of such complications. If not addressed properly, these post-Covid complications can prove fatal, say doctors

