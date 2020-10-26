STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
816 test positive for Covid-19 in Ernakulam

Ernakulam on Wednesday reported 816 new Covid cases. Meanwhile, 1,116 people recovered from the infection.

Published: 26th October 2020 02:50 AM

Health worker counting the Covid-19 samples

Health worker counting the Covid-19 samples. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Ernakulam on Wednesday reported 816 new Covid cases. Meanwhile, 1,116 people recovered from the infection. Among the newly-infected, 516 contracted the virus through local transmission. The new patients include nine healthcare workers, three migrant workers and three police personnel.

The recent rise in the Covid cases among police officials in the district is a cause for concern. So far, over 200 police personnel have tested positive for the virus. 

“Initially, it was the healthcare workers and now the incidents of policemen testing positive for the virus are increasing in the district. Since life is back to normal, we have engaged in field duties.

We had many instances in which the criminals have tested positive for the virus once they were taken into custody. In such cases, the police personnel who came in contact with the criminals will have to go in quarantine and later they test positive,” said an officer. 

Multiple cases were reported from Rayamagalam, Mattancherry, Perumbavoor, Kalady, Palluruthy, Kanjoor, Fort Kochi, Thrikkakara, Vennala, Vengola, Kothamangalam, Chengamanad, Muvattupuzha, Mookanoor, and Cheranalloor.

