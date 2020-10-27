1,096 recover, 457 test positive for COVID-19 in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Monday saw 457 more people testing positive for Covid-19, of whom 337 contracted the infection through local transmission, one returned from abroad or another state and the sources of infection of 111 patients were unknown.

Meanwhile, 1,096 people recovered from the infection on the day. Nayarambalam (32) recorded the most number of cases in the district. Eight health workers are also among the newly infected. As many as 310 people were admitted to hospitals or First-Line Treatment Centres and 3,780 samples were sent for testing from government hospitals on the day. At present, there are 11,771 active cases in the district.