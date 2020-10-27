STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Author Sreekumari Ramachandran's chronicles of medieval Malabar

There are more anecdotes, like how brothers Manichan and Vikraman Eradi, from being the adopted nephews of the then ruler Cheraman Perumal, went on to build the massive Zamorin dynasty.

Such interesting vignettes, from the vast history of Malabar, makes Sreekumari Ramachandran’s latest work an extraordinary and enthralling read.

By Meera Suresh
Express News Service

KOCHI: In the foreword of her latest work ‘Tales of Malabar - Lore and legends of Northern Malabar’, author Sreekumari Ramachandran talks about a social malpractice called the ‘Mannappedi Pulappedi’ which was prevalent in the medieval Malabar.

It permitted the ‘untouchables’ to abduct the women of upper class on certain hours of the day or certain days. Once the woman was taken or subjected to ‘defilement due to physical contact with an untouchable’, she was banished from her own house, a heinous practise which made the lives of those women terrible. 

There are more anecdotes, like how brothers Manichan and Vikraman Eradi, from being the adopted nephews of the then ruler Cheraman Perumal, went on to build the massive Zamorin dynasty. Their engrossing tale begins right after Perumal renounced his position to embrace Islam. The Eradis muscled their way into expanding their kingdom through bloodshed. In a century, the Zamorins or Samoothiris became a dynasty with vast overseas connections.

Such interesting vignettes, from the vast history of Malabar, makes Sreekumari Ramachandran’s latest work an extraordinary and enthralling read. In captivating words, she narrates the colourful and rich history of Malabar, which until lately has been shrouded in mystery, largely overshadowed by the Travancore history.  The 385-page book, in its many chapters, introduces readers to Zamorins, Kolathiris, Arakkal families, the European invasion and its aftermath besides the artforms and temples of Malabar.

The book begins with Zamorins, their origin, rise to power and equations with the Kolathiris, which the author narrates through a humorous story of how they send each other unusual gifts. The prominent Arakkal family and its Beevi, a princess from Kolathiri family who wed Mammali, a Muslim, and their rise to power in Malabar too has found mention here.

By the 15th century, the political landscape of Malabar underwent a change with the arrival of Vasco Da Gama. The book details Gama’s arrival and the reception accorded to him by the Zamorins. He was soon followed by the Dutch and French, changing India forever.Besides the history, ‘Tales of Malabar’ also narrates the tales of local heroes like Aromal Chekavar, Kunjali Marakkar, Unniyarcha and Manakkadan Gurukkal.

The most prominent art form of Malabar, Theyyam, too finds a mention in the book. The myths and legends of Theyyam and Thira and the many deities worshipped, some till date, forms the cultural crux of Malabar and is adequately discussed in the book.Published by Prism Books, Priced at Rs 599.

Author speaks
According to the author, her intention was to shed light on Malabar history. “We learn about French revolution and other history lessons, but what do we know about the tales and lores of our state? There is a common presumption that Kerala history is more Travancore. That’s wrong and the Malabar has a rich history too, especially the powerful Zamorins,” says Sreekumari, whose successful translation of Aithihyamala enabled many to unravel the yore of yesteryears.

