Kerala writer M K Sanu turns 94 on October 27

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Critic and writer M K Sanu turns 94 on Tuesday. Though born in Alappuzha, Sanu Master, as he’s fondly called, has spent most of his life in Kochi and is known for his active presence in the socio-cultural life of the city. In his seven-decade-long teaching career, he had taught some of the prominent personalities, including former chief minister A K Antony, writer and journalist T V R Shenoy, former Union minister Vayalar Ravi and actor Mammootty.

The M K Sanu Master Award was instituted as a mark of respect to the nonagenarian in 2017. This year’s award will be given to writer Prof Thomas Mathew. The award, comprising `25,000 and a citation, will be given away at a function here at 4pm. Prominent personalities from all walks of life will wish Sanu Master online on Tuesday.