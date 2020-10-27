Mystery shrouds death of 65-year-old in Kakkanad

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mystery shrouds the death of a 65-year-old man, whose body was found near Kakkanad within the Infopark police station limits on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Divakaran Nair, a native of Elamadu, Kollam.

Divakaran left home saying that he was going to Kochi in his car to get some money he had lent earlier. The police identified the deceased after conducting an investigation based on the phone numbers and documents relating to financial transactions recovered from his pocket.

On Sunday morning, the body was spotted by pedestrians near a plot owned by KSEB on the Karimugal-Infopark road.The Infopark police have registered a case of unnatural death.

The police said some bruises were found on the body during inquest, but the exact cause of death can be ascertained only after postmortem. An inquiry is under way, the police said.