716 test positive for COVID-19 in Ernakulam, 914 recover

KOCHI: A total of 716 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Tuesday. Of them, 521 contracted the virus through the local transmission and 12 people returned from abroad and other states. Ten health workers, 20 INHS officers and a police officer are also among the infected. The sources of infection of 173 people remain unknown. The district also recorded 914 recoveries on the day. A total of 11,575 people are undergoing treatment in the district. The health authorities have sent 5,550 samples for testing on Tuesday. A total of 29,905 are currently under observation in the district.
KOCHI: A total of 716 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Tuesday. Of them, 521 contracted the virus through the local transmission and 12 people returned from abroad and other states. Ten health workers, 20 INHS officers and a police officer are also among the infected. The sources of infection of 173 people remain unknown. The district also recorded 914 recoveries on the day. A total of 11,575 people are undergoing treatment in the district. The health authorities have sent 5,550 samples for testing on Tuesday. A total of 29,905 are currently under observation in the district.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
I have chosen path of public service not of politics: Scindia
Australia's second-largest city Melbourne ends 111-day COVID-19 lockdown
Voting underway for four seats to Karnataka Legislative Council
Bihar polls 2020: Balgudar villagers in Lakhisarai district boycott elections
'Remarkable shift' in US Sikhs' support for Trump due to his business policies: Community members
As Bihar votes, Shashi Tharoor remind voters of lockdown, migrant crisis